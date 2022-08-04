Premier League: fixture completo, calendario y tabla de posiciones de la Liga de Inglaterra

La Premier League es uno de los torneos más importantes del mundo. Cada fecha es vista por miles de fanáticos en todo el mundo y, por eso, se convirtió en la principal Liga en todo el globo. Desde la competitividad por los grandes equipos como Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United y el Arsenal.
Los encuentros, como suele suceder con la Premier League, ya tienen fecha aunque, a la gran mayoría les falta el horario. En esta oportunidad, el tradicional "Boxing Day" será el lunes 26 de diciembre. En este sentido, el primer gran clásico será Chelsea vs Tottenham en Stamford Bridge mientras que, Manchester United y Liverpool jugarán en Old Trafford el 20 de agosto. La temporada comenzará el 6 de agosto, y la jornada 16 será la última semana de partidos antes de la Copa del Mundo. La fecha final se jugará el 28 de mayo de 2023, y todos los partidos comenzarán simultáneamente como de costumbre.
Viernes 5 de agosto
20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Sábado 6 de agosto
12:30 Fulham v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Leeds v Wolves
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Southampton
17:30 Everton v Chelsea
Domingo 7 de agosto
14:00 Leicester v Brentford
14:00 Man Utd v Brighton
16:30 West Ham v Man City
Sábado 13 agosto
12:30 Aston Villa v Everton
Arsenal v Leicester
Brighton v Newcastle
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Leeds
Wolves v Fulham
17:30 Brentford v Man Utd
Domingo 14 agosto
14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham
16:30 Chelsea v Spurs
Lunes 15 agosto
20:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
sábado 20 agosto
12:30 Spurs v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Leicester v Southampton
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
domingo 21 agosto
14:00 Leeds v Chelsea
14:00 West Ham v Brighton
16:30 Newcastle v Man City
lunes 22 agosto
20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool
sábado 27 agosto
12:30 Southampton v Man Utd
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Chelsea v Leicester
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Crystal Palace
17:30 Arsenal v Fulham
domingo 28 agosto
14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham
14:00 Wolves v Newcastle
16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs
jueves 30 agosto
19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford
19:30 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
20:00 Leeds v Everton
miércoles 31 agosto
19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa
19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest
19:45 West Ham v Spurs
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
Thursday 1 septiembre
20:00 Leicester v Man Utd
sábado 3 septiembre
12:30 Everton v Liverpool
Brentford v Leeds
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Fulham
Wolves v Southampton
17:30 Aston Villa v Man City
domingo 4 septiembre
14:00 Chelsea v West Ham
14:00 Brighton v Leicester
16:30 Man Utd v Arsenal
sábado 10 septiembre
12:30 Fulham v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Southampton v Brentford
17:30 Man City v Spurs
domingo 11 septiembre
14:00 Arsenal v Everton
14:00 West Ham v Newcastle
16:30 Crystal Palace v Man Utd
lunes 12 septiembre
20:00 Leeds v Nottingham Forest
viernes 16 septiembre
20:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
sábado 17 septiembre
12:30 Wolves v Man City
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v West Ham
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Spurs v Leicester
domingo 18 septiembre
14:00 Brentford v Arsenal
14:00 Man Utd v Leeds
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
sábado 1 octubre
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Man Utd
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves
sábado 8 octubre
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
West Ham v Fulham
sábado 15 octubre
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brentford v Brighton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Arsenal
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
jueves 18 octubre
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
19:45 Arsenal v Man City
19:45 Brentford v Chelsea
19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
19:45 Leicester v Leeds
20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
miércoles 19 octubre
19:45 Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v West Ham
20:00 Man Utd v Spurs
sábado 22 octubre
Aston Villa v Brentford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Fulham
Man City v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Leicester
sábado 29 octubre
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Everton
Leicester v Man City
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
sábado 5 noviembre
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
sábado 12 noviembre
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal
lunes 26 deciembre
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
sábado 31 deciembre
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
lunes 2 enero
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
sábado 14 january
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
sábado 21 enero
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
sábado 4 febrero
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
sábado 11 febrero
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
sábado 18 febrero
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
sábado 25 febrero
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
sábado 4 marzo
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
sábado 11 marzo
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
sábado 18 marzo
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
sábado 1 abril
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
sábado 8 abril
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
sábado 15 abril
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
sábado 22 abril
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
jueves 25 abril
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
miércoles 26 abril
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
sábado 29 abril
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
sábado 6 mayo
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
sábado 13 mayo
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
sábado 20 mayo
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
domingo 28 mayo
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool