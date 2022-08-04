Premier League

Premier League: fixture completo, calendario y tabla de posiciones de la Liga de Inglaterra

Los encuentros, como suele suceder con la Premier League, ya tienen fecha aunque, a la gran mayoría les falta el horario. Conocé todos los enfrentamientos en esta nota. 

04 de agosto, 2022 | 20.46

La Premier League es uno de los torneos más importantes del mundo. Cada fecha es vista por miles de fanáticos en todo el mundo y, por eso, se convirtió en la principal Liga en todo el globo. Desde la competitividad por los grandes equipos como Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United y el Arsenal. 

Los encuentros, como suele suceder con la Premier League, ya tienen fecha aunque, a la gran mayoría les falta el horario.  En esta oportunidad, el tradicional "Boxing Day" será el lunes 26 de diciembre.  En este sentido, el primer gran clásico será Chelsea vs Tottenham en Stamford Bridge mientras que, Manchester United y Liverpool jugarán en Old Trafford el 20 de agosto.  La temporada comenzará el 6 de agosto, y la jornada 16 será la última semana de partidos antes de la Copa del Mundo. La fecha final se jugará el 28 de mayo de 2023, y todos los partidos comenzarán simultáneamente como de costumbre.


Viernes 5 de agosto

20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Sábado 6 de agosto

12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

17:30 Everton v Chelsea

Domingo 7 de agosto

14:00 Leicester v Brentford

14:00 Man Utd v Brighton

16:30 West Ham v Man City

 

Sábado 13 agosto

12:30 Aston Villa v Everton

Arsenal v Leicester

Brighton v Newcastle

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

17:30 Brentford v Man Utd

Domingo 14 agosto

14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs

Lunes 15 agosto

20:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

 
 
 

sábado 20 agosto

12:30 Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leicester v Southampton

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

domingo 21 agosto

14:00 Leeds v Chelsea

14:00 West Ham v Brighton

16:30 Newcastle v Man City

lunes 22 agosto

20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

 

sábado 27 agosto

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

domingo 28 agosto

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

14:00 Wolves v Newcastle

16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

 

jueves 30 agosto

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

miércoles 31 agosto

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

Thursday 1 septiembre

20:00 Leicester v Man Utd

 

sábado 3 septiembre

12:30 Everton v Liverpool

Brentford v Leeds

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Fulham

Wolves v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Man City

domingo 4 septiembre

14:00 Chelsea v West Ham

14:00 Brighton v Leicester

16:30 Man Utd v Arsenal

 

 

sábado 10 septiembre

12:30 Fulham v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Southampton v Brentford

17:30 Man City v Spurs

domingo 11 septiembre

14:00 Arsenal v Everton

14:00 West Ham v Newcastle

16:30 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

lunes 12 septiembre

20:00 Leeds v Nottingham Forest

 

viernes 16 septiembre

20:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham

sábado 17 septiembre

12:30 Wolves v Man City

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v West Ham

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester

domingo 18 septiembre

14:00 Brentford v Arsenal

14:00 Man Utd v Leeds

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

 

sábado 1 octubre

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

 

sábado 8 octubre

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham v Fulham

 

sábado 15 octubre

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Arsenal

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

 

jueves 18 octubre

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

19:45 Arsenal v Man City

19:45 Brentford v Chelsea

19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa

19:45 Leicester v Leeds

20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

miércoles 19 octubre

19:45 Newcastle v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v West Ham

20:00 Man Utd v Spurs

 

sábado 22 octubre

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Fulham

Man City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Leicester

 

sábado 29 octubre

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester v Man City

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

 

sábado 5 noviembre

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

 

sábado 12 noviembre

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Arsenal

 

lunes 26 deciembre

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

 

sábado 31 deciembre

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

 

lunes 2 enero

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

 

sábado 14 january

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v West Ham

 

sábado 21 enero

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

 

sábado 4 febrero

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

 

sábado 11 febrero

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

 

sábado 18 febrero

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Man Utd v Leicester

Newcastle v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

 

sábado 25 febrero

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolves

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

 

sábado 4 marzo

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs 

 

sábado 11 marzo

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

 

sábado 18 marzo

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

 

sábado 1 abril

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

 

sábado 8 abril

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

 

sábado 15 abril

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

 

sábado 22 abril

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

 

jueves 25 abril

19:45 Everton v Newcastle

19:45 Leeds v Leicester

19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Liverpool

19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

miércoles 26 abril

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

 

sábado 29 abril

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

 

sábado 6 mayo

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

 

sábado 13 mayo

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

 

sábado 20 mayo

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

 

domingo 28 mayo

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham

16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

