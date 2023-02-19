Principales ganadores de los Premios BAFTA de Cine 2023

Los premios BAFTA, los más importantes del cine británico, se entregaron el domingo en Londres.
A continuación figura la lista de los ganadores en las principales categorías:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
DIRECTOR
Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
PELÍCULA NO INGLESA
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
DOCUMENTAL
"Navalny"
PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
"Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro"
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
PREMIO ESTRELLA EMERGENTE
Emma Mackey
Con información de Reuters