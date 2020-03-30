Murió Verano, uno de los protagonistas de Game of Thrones

Una triste noticia sacudió a los fans de Game of Thrones en los últimos días, al enterarse del fallecimiento de Odín, el perro que encarnó a Verano -el lobo huargo que acompañaba a Bran Stark en la serie de HBO. La noticia la emitió su familia real en un posteo de Facebook, donde anunciaron que padecía cáncer. Tenía diez años.
Si bien los dragones de GoT eran creaciones maravillosas del CGI, las mascotas de los Stark eran perros reales. Verano, el compañero de Bran Stark, es presentado en la primera temporada del show de George R.R Martin y su fidelidad hizo que su dueño sobreviviese los amenazas de la trama. Los dueños de Odin (nombre verdadero del animal) contaron que lograron recaudar a través de redes sociales una gran suma de dinero para buscar una cura a la enfermedad del animal, pero que la muerte sacudió de todas formas al can.
Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.
"Odin fue un miembro de la familia primero y lo conseguimos cuando era un cachorro a las 7 semanas de edad, todo lo que queríamos era perros grandes para caminar y dormir a nuestros pies en la noche al lado del fuego, todo después de eso fue una ventaja", anunció la familia del perro querido, en un emotivo posteo.
Junto a Fantasma, el lobo huargo que acompaña a Jon Snow en su camino en los Siete Reinos, Verano era uno de las bestias más populares de Game of Thrones. En los libros es hermano de Nymeria, Viento Gris, Fantasma, Dama y Peludo. En Game of Thrones, Verano es un aliado incondicional del pequeño de los Stark. Incluso, Bran logrará meterse en su piel cuando comience a convertirse en El cuervo de tres ojos.