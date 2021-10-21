El listado de las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI según la BBC, publicado esta semana, fue elaborado a partir del criterio y la subjetividad de 206 expertos de 43 países de todo el mundo, entre los que sobresalen periodistas, académicos, críticos y expertos en la industria del espectáculo. The Wire, la serie creada por David Simon, quedó en primer lugar, mientras que el segundo puesto fue otro producto de HBO, Mad Men. La sensacional Breaking Bad completa el podio.
The Wire fue estrenada en 2002 y duró cinco temporadas. Simon y Ed Burns escribieron la serie inspirados en la ciudad de Baltimore, en el estado de Maryland, catalogada como una de las peores urbes de los Estados Unidos por sus altos índices de criminalidad. Simon fue un periodista especializado en noticias policiales del periódico The Baltimore Sun, mientras que Burns fue policía. Ambos recrearon el submundo del narcotráfico en Baltimore y crearon personajes memorables como Omar Little (Michael Kenneth Williams), los detectives Bunk (Wendell Pierce) y McNulty (Dominic West), y Stringer Bell (Idris Elba), entre otros.
El listado completo de las 100 mejores series
- 1 The Wire (2002-2008)
- 2 Mad Men (2007-2015)
- 3 Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
- 4 Fleabag (2016-2019)
- 5 Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
- 6 I May Destroy You (2020)
- 7 The Leftovers (2014-2017)
- 8 The Americans (2013-2018)
- 9 The Office (UK) (2001-2003)
- 10 Succession (2018-)
- 11 BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
- 12 Six Feet Under (2001-2005)
- 13 Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
- 14 Atlanta (2016-)
- 15 Chernobyl (2019)
- 16 The Crown (2016-)
- 17 30 Rock (2006-2013)
- 18 Deadwood (2004-2006)
- 19 Lost (2004-2010)
- 20 The Thick of It (2005-2012)
- 21 Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
- 22 Black Mirror (2011-)
- 23 Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
- 24 Veep (2012-2019)
- 25 Sherlock (2010-2017)
- 26 Watchmen (2019)
- 27 Line of Duty (2012-2021)
- 28 Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)
- 29 Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)
- 30 Girls (2012-2017)
- 31 True Detective (2014-2019)
- 32 Arrested Development (2003-2019)
- 33 The Good Wife (2009-2016)
- 34 The Bridge (2011-2018)
- 35 Fargo (2014-)
- 36 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)
- 36 Band of Brothers (2001)
- 38 The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)
- 39 The Office (US) (2005-2013)
- 40 Borgen (2010-2022)
- 41 Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)
- 42 Peep Show (2003-2015)
- 43 La casa de papel (2017-2021)
- 44 Community (2009-2015)
- 45 The Good Fight (2017-)
- 46 Homeland (2011-2020)
- 47 Grey's Anatomy (2005-)
- 48 Inside No 9 (2014-)
- 49 The Bureau (2015-)
- 50 Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)
- 51 Small Axe (2020)
- 52 This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)
- 53 Call My Agent! (2015-2020)
- 54 Happy Valley (2014-)
- 55 The Shield (2002-2008)
- 56 The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)
- 57 The Young Pope (2016)
- 58 Dark (2017-2020)
- 59 The Underground Railroad (2021)
- 60 House of Cards (2013-2018)
- 61 Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
- 62 The Good Place (2016-2020)
- 62 Pose (2018-2021)
- 64 Detectorists (2014-2017)
- 65 Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)
- 66 Mare of Easttown (2021)
- 67 RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)
- 68 Stranger Things (2016-)
- 69 24 (2001-2010)
- 70 Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
- 71 Enlightened (2011-2013)
- 72 Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)
- 73 Planet Earth (2006)
- 74 Utopia (2013-2014)
- 75 Babylon Berlin (2017-)
- 76 Rick and Morty (2013-)
- 77 American Crime Story (2016-)
- 78 The Killing (Dinamarca) (2007-2012)
- 79 Mindhunter (2017-2019)
- 80 House (2004-2012)
- 81 OJ: Made in America (2016)
- 82 Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
- 83 Insecure (2016-2021)
- 84 Normal People (2020)
- 84 Narcos (2015-2017)
- 86 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)
- 87 The Comeback (2005-2014)
- 88 The OA (2016-2019)
- 89 Dexter (2006-2013)
- 90 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)
- 91 Westworld (2016-)
- 92 Show Me a Hero (2015)
- 93 Treme (2010-2013)
- 94 Louie (2010-2015)
- 95 Luther (2010-2019)
- 96 Catastrophe (2015-2019)
- 97 Hannibal (2013-2015)
- 98 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)
- 99 Steven Universe (2013-2020)
- 100 The Queen's Gambit (2020)