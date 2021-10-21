La BBC eligió las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI: The Wire se llevó el puesto 1

The Wire, Mad Men y Breaking Bad encabezan el ranking que surgió del voto de periodistas y profesionales de la industria del espectáculo.

The Wire fue elegida como la mejor serie del siglo XX1.

El listado de las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI según la BBC, publicado esta semana, fue elaborado a partir del criterio y la subjetividad de 206 expertos de 43 países de todo el mundo, entre los que sobresalen periodistas, académicos, críticos y expertos en la industria del espectáculo. The Wire, la serie creada por David Simon, quedó en primer lugar, mientras que el segundo puesto fue otro producto de HBO, Mad Men. La sensacional Breaking Bad completa el podio.

The Wire fue estrenada en 2002 y duró cinco temporadas. Simon y Ed Burns escribieron la serie inspirados en la ciudad de Baltimore, en el estado de Maryland, catalogada como una de las peores urbes de los Estados Unidos por sus altos índices de criminalidad. Simon fue un periodista especializado en noticias policiales del periódico The Baltimore Sun, mientras que Burns fue policía. Ambos recrearon el submundo del narcotráfico en Baltimore y crearon personajes memorables como Omar Little (Michael Kenneth Williams), los detectives Bunk (Wendell Pierce) y McNulty (Dominic West), y Stringer Bell (Idris Elba), entre otros.

