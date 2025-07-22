Es difícil definir cuál es la mejor película de toda la historia cinematográfica porque, además de ser algo muy subjetivo, hay que tener en cuenta muchísimos factores. Sin embargo, la inteligencia artificial analizó la amplia base de datos de IMDb y definió a las mejores 100 películas de la historia.

IMDb es la base de datos más grande y popular del mundo dedicada a la información sobre cine, televisión, videojuegos y contenido relacionado. Por lo que la Inteligencia Artificial analizó su vasta colección, procesó y ponderó datos de calificaciones de usuarios, número de votos, popularidad a lo largo del tiempo y la consistencia en el reconocimiento crítico.

Así, la IA elaboró un listado de diferentes que abarca desde los dramas más conmovedores hasta thrillers que te mantendrán al borde del asiento, pasando por épicas que te transportarán a mundos lejanos y comedias que te harán reír a carcajadas. Las 100 mejores películas de la historia según IMDb son:

The Shawshank Redemption

The Godfather

Las mejores 100 películas de la historia según IMDB para ver online, según la Inteligencia Artificial

The Dark Knight

The Godfather Part II

12 Angry Men

Schindler's List

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Pulp Fiction

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Forrest Gump

Fight Club

Inception

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

The Matrix

Goodfellas

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Se7en

Seven Samurai

Life Is Beautiful

City of God

Saving Private Ryan

Interstellar

The Green Mile

Blade Runner 2049

Spirited Away

Parasite

Whiplash

The Intouchables

The Prestige

Gladiator

Las mejores 100 películas de la historia según IMDB para ver online, según la Inteligencia Artificial

The Lion King

American History X

The Departed

The Pianist

Rear Window

Psycho

Grave of the Fireflies

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Back to the Future

Cinema Paradiso

Django Unchained

Alien

The Shining

Apocalypse Now

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Witness for the Prosecution

Mononoke-hime

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Casablanca

Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Dark Knight Rises

Vertigo

Requiem for a Dream

Amadeus

Good Will Hunting

North by Northwest

Come and See

Joker

Toy Story

3 Idiots

Capernaum

Your Name.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Lawrence of Arabia

Toy Story 3

Inglourious Basterds

Snatch

The Kid

Up

Princess Mononoke

For a Few Dollars More

Scarface

Léon: The Professional

The Wolf of Wall Street

Braveheart

Metropolis

Rashomon

Paths of Glory

A Clockwork Orange

Taxi Driver

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Reservoir Dogs

Singin' in the Rain

Amelie

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Apartment

Some Like It Hot

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Dial M for Murder

Pink Floyd: The Wall

Las mejores 100 películas de la historia según IMDB para ver online, según la Inteligencia Artificial

Fargo

No Country for Old Men

Gran Torino

Sherlock Jr.

Andrei Rublev

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

The Hunt