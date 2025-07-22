Las mejores 100 películas de la historia según IMDB para ver online, según la Inteligencia Artificial

Es difícil definir cuál es la mejor película de toda la historia cinematográfica porque, además de ser algo muy subjetivo, hay que tener en cuenta muchísimos factores. Sin embargo, la inteligencia artificial analizó la amplia base de datos de IMDb y definió a las mejores 100 películas de la historia.
IMDb es la base de datos más grande y popular del mundo dedicada a la información sobre cine, televisión, videojuegos y contenido relacionado. Por lo que la Inteligencia Artificial analizó su vasta colección, procesó y ponderó datos de calificaciones de usuarios, número de votos, popularidad a lo largo del tiempo y la consistencia en el reconocimiento crítico.
Así, la IA elaboró un listado de diferentes que abarca desde los dramas más conmovedores hasta thrillers que te mantendrán al borde del asiento, pasando por épicas que te transportarán a mundos lejanos y comedias que te harán reír a carcajadas. Las 100 mejores películas de la historia según IMDb son:
The Shawshank Redemption
The Godfather
The Dark Knight
The Godfather Part II
12 Angry Men
Schindler's List
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Pulp Fiction
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Forrest Gump
Fight Club
Inception
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
The Matrix
Goodfellas
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Se7en
Seven Samurai
Life Is Beautiful
City of God
Saving Private Ryan
Interstellar
The Green Mile
Blade Runner 2049
Spirited Away
Parasite
Whiplash
The Intouchables
The Prestige
Gladiator
The Lion King
American History X
The Departed
The Pianist
Rear Window
Psycho
Grave of the Fireflies
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Back to the Future
Cinema Paradiso
Django Unchained
Alien
The Shining
Apocalypse Now
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Witness for the Prosecution
Mononoke-hime
Oldboy
Once Upon a Time in America
Casablanca
Raiders of the Lost Ark
The Dark Knight Rises
Vertigo
Requiem for a Dream
Amadeus
Good Will Hunting
North by Northwest
Come and See
Joker
Toy Story
3 Idiots
Capernaum
Your Name.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Lawrence of Arabia
Toy Story 3
Inglourious Basterds
Snatch
The Kid
Up
Princess Mononoke
For a Few Dollars More
Scarface
Léon: The Professional
The Wolf of Wall Street
Braveheart
Metropolis
Rashomon
Paths of Glory
A Clockwork Orange
Taxi Driver
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Reservoir Dogs
Singin' in the Rain
Amelie
To Kill a Mockingbird
The Apartment
Some Like It Hot
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Dial M for Murder
Pink Floyd: The Wall
Fargo
No Country for Old Men
Gran Torino
Sherlock Jr.
Andrei Rublev
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
The Hunt
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels