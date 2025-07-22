EN VIVO
Las mejores 100 películas de la historia según IMDB para ver online, según la Inteligencia Artificial

La historia cinematográfica es gigante, pero la Inteligencia Artificial analizó la base de datos de IMDB y definió cuáles son las mejores películas.

22 de julio, 2025 | 10.04

Es difícil definir cuál es la mejor película de toda la historia cinematográfica porque, además de ser algo muy subjetivo, hay que tener en cuenta muchísimos factores. Sin embargo, la inteligencia artificial analizó la amplia base de datos de IMDb y definió a las mejores 100 películas de la historia.



IMDb es la base de datos más grande y popular del mundo dedicada a la información sobre cine, televisión, videojuegos y contenido relacionado. Por lo que la Inteligencia Artificial analizó su vasta colección, procesó y ponderó datos de calificaciones de usuarios, número de votos, popularidad a lo largo del tiempo y la consistencia en el reconocimiento crítico.

Así, la IA elaboró un listado de diferentes que abarca desde los dramas más conmovedores hasta thrillers que te mantendrán al borde del asiento, pasando por épicas que te transportarán a mundos lejanos y comedias que te harán reír a carcajadas. Las 100 mejores películas de la historia según IMDb son:

  1. The Shawshank Redemption

  2. The Godfather

    

  3. The Dark Knight

  4. The Godfather Part II

  5. 12 Angry Men

  6. Schindler's List

  7. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

  8. Pulp Fiction

  9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

  10. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

  11. Forrest Gump

  12. Fight Club

  13. Inception

  14. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

  15. The Matrix

  16. Goodfellas

  17. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

  18. Se7en

  19. Seven Samurai

  20. Life Is Beautiful

  21. City of God

  22. Saving Private Ryan

  23. Interstellar

  24. The Green Mile

  25. Blade Runner 2049

  26. Spirited Away

  27. Parasite

  28. Whiplash

  29. The Intouchables

  30. The Prestige

  31. Gladiator

    

  32. The Lion King

  33. American History X

  34. The Departed

  35. The Pianist

  36. Rear Window

  37. Psycho

  38. Grave of the Fireflies

  39. Terminator 2: Judgment Day

  40. Back to the Future

  41. Cinema Paradiso

  42. Django Unchained

  43. Alien

  44. The Shining

  45. Apocalypse Now

  46. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

  47. Witness for the Prosecution

  48. Mononoke-hime

  49. Oldboy

  50. Once Upon a Time in America

  51. Casablanca

  52. Raiders of the Lost Ark

  53. The Dark Knight Rises

  54. Vertigo

  55. Requiem for a Dream

  56. Amadeus

  57. Good Will Hunting

  58. North by Northwest

  59. Come and See

  60. Joker

  61. Toy Story

  62. 3 Idiots

  63. Capernaum

  64. Your Name.

  65. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

  66. Lawrence of Arabia

  67. Toy Story 3

  68. Inglourious Basterds

  69. Snatch

  70. The Kid

  71. Up

  72. Princess Mononoke

  73. For a Few Dollars More

  74. Scarface

  75. Léon: The Professional

  76. The Wolf of Wall Street

  77. Braveheart

  78. Metropolis

  79. Rashomon

  80. Paths of Glory

  81. A Clockwork Orange

  82. Taxi Driver

  83. The Grand Budapest Hotel

  84. Reservoir Dogs

  85. Singin' in the Rain

  86. Amelie

  87. To Kill a Mockingbird

  88. The Apartment

  89. Some Like It Hot

  90. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

  91. Dial M for Murder

  92. Pink Floyd: The Wall

    

  93. Fargo

  94. No Country for Old Men

  95. Gran Torino

  96. Sherlock Jr.

  97. Andrei Rublev

  98. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

  99. The Hunt

  100. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

