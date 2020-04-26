La llamativa marcha peronista que Luis D'Elia subió a sus redes sociales

En el mediodía del domingo, un llamativo mensaje de Luis D'Elía irrumpió las redes sociales y se viralizó a través de miles de retweets. El dirigente político tradujo la marcha peronista al inglés y posteó como quedó la traducción.

Con cientos de respuestas, el líder social llamó la atención al poner todas los versos de la canción insignia del peronismo y que tantas veces se cantó em actos públicos, canchas y en manifestaciones.

A continuación, la letra.

The Peronists boys

united we will triumph

and as always we will give

a cry from the heart;

Long Live Perón! Long Live Perón



For this great Argentine

who know how to conquer

the great masses of the People

fighting to the capital.

Perón, Perón, how great you are!



Hilo — Luis D'Elia (@Luis_Delia) April 26, 2020

so that the people will reign

in love and equality.



Perón, Perón, how great you are!

My general, how worthy you are!

Perón, Perón, great conductor,

you are the first worker!



We imitate the example

of this Argentine man

and following his path

we cry from the heart:



Long Live — Luis D'Elia (@Luis_Delia) April 26, 2020