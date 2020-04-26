La llamativa marcha peronista que Luis D'Elia subió a sus redes sociales

En el mediodía del domingo, un llamativo mensaje de Luis D'Elía irrumpió las redes sociales y se viralizó a través de miles de retweets. El dirigente político tradujo la marcha peronista al inglés y posteó como quedó la traducción.
Con cientos de respuestas, el líder social llamó la atención al poner todas los versos de la canción insignia del peronismo y que tantas veces se cantó em actos públicos, canchas y en manifestaciones.
A continuación, la letra.
The Peronists boys— Luis D'Elia (@Luis_Delia) April 26, 2020
united we will triumph
and as always we will give
a cry from the heart;
Long Live Perón! Long Live Perón
For this great Argentine
who know how to conquer
the great masses of the People
fighting to the capital.
Perón, Perón, how great you are!
in love and equality.
Perón, Perón, how great you are!
My general, how worthy you are!
Perón, Perón, great conductor,
you are the first worker!
We imitate the example
of this Argentine man
and following his path
we cry from the heart:
Long Live
Because the great Argentina
that San Martin dreamed of
is the effective reality
that we owe to Perón
Perón, Perón, how great you are!
My general, how worthy you are!
Perón, Perón, great conductor,
you are the first worker!