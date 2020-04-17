Cine

Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro lanzan una convocatoria con un increíble premio: actuar en la nueva película de Martin Scorsese

Los ganadores podrán acompañarlos durante un día al rodaje y hacer de extra en “Killers of the Flower Moon”, la próxima película de Scorsese que ambos protagonizarán.

Hace 1 hora | 12.54
Un challenge solidario con un increíble premio cinéfilo | Cine

Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro iniciaron una subasta benéfica por la pandemia de coronavirus en la que los ganadores pueden acompañarlos durante un día al rodaje y hacer de extra en “Killers of the Flower Moon”, la próxima película de Martin Scorsese que ambos van a protagonizar.

La propuesta, que también incluirá la posibilidad de que el ganador vaya con las tres leyendas del cine al estreno del filme, forma parte del desafío “All In Challenge” iniciado por el empresario Michael Rubin y que consiste en que varias celebridades subasten experiencias para diversas iniciativas solidarias que tratan de asistir a sectores vulnerables frente al Covid-19.

“Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es tener la posibilidad de trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, esta es tu oportunidad”, dice DiCaprio a través de un video publicado en su perfil en Instagram, en el que también aparece De Niro, cada uno desde su lugar de confinamiento. “Queremos ofrecerte un papel de extra, vas a poder pasar un día en el set con nosotros tres y por supuesto vas a poder estar en el estreno”, agrega De Niro.

En el video, juntos piden que el público ingrese al sitio de allinchallenge.com y done “lo que pueda”. Al finalizar la grabación, los dos intérpretes nominan a la popular presentadora Ellen DeGeneres y a los actores Matthew McConaughey y Jamie Foxx. Según informó la agencia de noticias Efe, DeGeneres aceptó inmediatamente el desafío, donó ella misma un millón de dólares a la causa y ofreció subastar la posibilidad de presentar junto a ella una edición de su programa “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. McConaughey también aceptó y subasta acudir a un partido de fútbol americano junto a él en la Universidad de Texas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

Una publicación compartida de Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) el

 

