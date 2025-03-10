Cuáles son los 371 nuevos juegos de Sony para jugar por streaming en PS Plus Premium en marzo 2025.

Cada mes, Sony refuerza su posición en la cima del mundo gamer con nuevas incorporaciones a su servicio PlayStation Plus Premium. Esta suscripción, que permite el acceso a juegos por streaming en la nube, se ha convertido en una de las opciones más completas para los jugadores de PlayStation 5. En marzo de 2025, la compañía ha sorprendido con una adición masiva de 371 juegos a su catálogo, ofreciendo una selección que abarca desde éxitos recientes hasta clásicos remasterizados.

Si bien la plataforma de Sony sigue evolucionando, es importante destacar que estos títulos estarán disponibles para jugar en la nube solo si los usuarios ya los tienen en su biblioteca. Además, esta funcionalidad, por ahora, solo está disponible en PlayStation 5 y no en PlayStation Portal, cuya versión de streaming en la nube aún está en fase beta. A continuación te contamos cuáles son los 371 nuevos juegos de Sony para jugar por streaming en PS Plus Premium en marzo 2025.

Los 371 juegos que llegan al streaming en la nube de PS Plus Premium

Entre las nuevas incorporaciones de marzo, destacan títulos como Helldivers 2, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Silent Hill 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II y Sea of Thieves, los cuales han sido muy esperados por la comunidad gamer. Sin embargo, la lista también incluye propuestas para todos los gustos, desde grandes producciones hasta juegos indie y remasterizaciones de clásicos. A continuación te compartimos los 371 nuevos juegos de Sony para jugar por streaming en PS Plus Premium en marzo 2025:

PS Plus Premium suma 371 nuevos juegos.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

HELLDIVERS 2

Sea of Thieves

Phasmophobia

Honkai: Star Rail

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Ultra Edition

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Path of Exile 2 Founder’s Pack – Path of Exile 2 Early Access

DC Universe Online Free to Play

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

SILENT HILL 2

High On Life

THRONE AND LIBERTY

The Outlast Trials

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS

NEW WORLD: AETERNUM

Until Dawn

Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition

Grounded

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

Monster Jam Showdown

SMITE 2

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Planet Zoo

RoboCop: Rogue City

Tower of Fantasy

Bluey: The Videogame

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

V Rising

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Off The Grid – Early Access

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Pacific Drive

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

PowerWash Simulator

Risk of Rain 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition

Deadside

Call of the Wild: The Angler

The Mortuary Assistant

House Flipper 2

Fate/Samurai Remnant

STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection

Who’s Your Daddy?!

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter

Stumble Guys

Empire of the Ants

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Puzzle Quest 3: Match 3 RPG

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

Unicorn Overlord

Pinball FX

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Dreamcore

Predecessor

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

PAW Patrol World

Cat Quest III

The Casting of Frank Stone

SpongeBob SquarePants : The Patrick Star Game

Ravenswatch

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

Pool Blitz

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Standard Edition

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Deceit 2

Blasphemous 2

PlateUp!

AEW: Fight Forever

Contra: Operation Galuga

Escape Academy

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants