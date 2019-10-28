¡REDRUM! Una palabra capaz de despertarnos las peores pesadillas y un sello inconfundible a la hora de recordar el inmejorable trabajo de Stanley Kubrick sobre la novela de Stephen King. Ya se filtraron las primeras impresiones de la película y son buenas. La espera concluye el 7 de noviembre y, por el momento, podemos respirar aliviados.

You can add #DoctorSleep to the list of long 2019 movies that don’t drag. Come for Rebecca Ferguson slaying it as the villain. Stay for Kyliegh Curran’s barnstorming debut (and the cute cat). pic.twitter.com/T2QpfIECqw — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) October 25, 2019

“Pueden sumar a Doctor Sleep a la lista de películas de 2019 que no se arrastran. Vayan por Rebecca Ferguson detrozándola com villana, quédense por el increíble debut de Kyliegh Curran (y el tierno gato)”. Amon Warmann, crítico de cine y televisión.

#DoctorSleep soars on the wings of two tremendous performances: young Kyliegh Curran and Rebecca Ferguson, the latter absolutely terrifying as Rose the Hat, possibly the best things she's ever done. Fans of the books, and Kubrick's ferocious original, will have lots of enjoy. — Scott J. Davis (@scottwritesfilm) October 25, 2019

“Doctor Sleep se eleva gracias a dos grandes actuaciones, la de Kyliegh Curran y Rebecca Ferguson, esta última totalmente aterradora com Rose the Hat, posiblemente de lo mejor que a hecho. Los fans de los libros y los aficionados de Kubrick se divertirán mucho”. Scott J. Davies,Periodista.

Brilliant, disturbing, impressive, clever, emotional, surprising, a visual delight... but enough about me. #DoctorSleep is great, peeps. But bloody graphic with the violence in parts and very upsetting but so well done. I can see why Stephen King and team Kubrick approve. pic.twitter.com/tSHco2MZZi — Amanda (@filmvsbook) October 25, 2019

“Brillante, perturbadora, impresionante, inteligente, emocional, sorprendente y un deleite visual. Pero basta de mi. Doctor Sleep es genial. Muy sangrienta y violenta, pero muy bien realizada. Puedo ver porque Stephen King y el equipo de Kubrick la aprueban”. Revista Film Stories