Récord total de El Destape en la web y el programa por las elecciones que ganó Alberto Fernández

Axel Kicillof y Verónica Magario: "Va a ser un gobierno de gestión y no de marketing"

Cultura | doctor sleep | TERROR | Stephen King | El resplandor | ewan mcgregor | Cine

Doctor Sleep: las primeras reacciones a la secuela de "El Resplandor"

Falta poco para el estreno de la esperada secuela de la novela de Stephen King "El Resplandor", y los primeros comentarios son favorables. Solo queda esperar para adentrarnos en el Hotel Overlook por segunda vez.

¡REDRUM! Una palabra capaz de despertarnos las peores pesadillas y un sello inconfundible a la hora de recordar el inmejorable trabajo de Stanley Kubrick sobre la novela de Stephen King. Ya se filtraron las primeras impresiones de la película y son buenas. La espera concluye el 7 de noviembre y, por el momento, podemos respirar aliviados.

“Pueden sumar a Doctor Sleep a la lista de películas de 2019 que no se arrastran. Vayan por Rebecca Ferguson detrozándola com villana, quédense por el increíble debut de Kyliegh Curran (y el tierno gato)”. Amon Warmann, crítico de cine y televisión.

 

“Doctor Sleep se eleva gracias a dos grandes actuaciones, la de Kyliegh Curran y Rebecca Ferguson, esta última totalmente aterradora com Rose the Hat, posiblemente de lo mejor que a hecho. Los fans de los libros y los aficionados de Kubrick se divertirán mucho”. Scott J. Davies,Periodista.

“Brillante, perturbadora, impresionante, inteligente, emocional, sorprendente y un deleite visual. Pero basta de mi. Doctor Sleep es genial. Muy sangrienta y violenta, pero muy bien realizada. Puedo ver porque Stephen King y el equipo de Kubrick la aprueban”. Revista Film Stories

