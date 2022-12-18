Los números de los mundiales

Los números que arrojaron los 22 mundiales disputados desde 1930 hasta el que hoy finalizó en Qatar son los siguientes:
- Máximos goleadores:
Con 16 goles: Miroslav Klose (Alemania).
Este contenido se hizo gracias al apoyo de la comunidad de El Destape. Sumate. Sigamos haciendo historia.
Con 15: Ronaldo (Brasil).
Con 14: Gerd Mueller (Alemania).
Con 13: Just Fontaine (Francia) y LIONEL MESSI (Argentina).
Con 12: Pelé (Brasil) y Kylian Mbappé (Francia).
Con 11: Jurgen Klinsmann (Alemania) y Sandor Kocsis (Hungría).
Con 10: Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina). Teófilo Cubillas (Perú), Gary Lineker (Inglaterra), Grzegorz Lato (Polonia), Helmut Rahn (Alemania) y Thomas Mueller (Alemania).
- Jugadores con más participaciones:
Con 5: Antonio Carbajal (México, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 y 1966), Lothar Matthaeus (Alemania, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 y 1998), Rafael Márquez (México, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 y 2018), Gianluigi Buffon (Italia, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 y 2014), LIONEL MESSI (Argentina 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 y 2022), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 y 2022), Andrés Guardado (México, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 y 2022) y Guillermo Ochoa (México, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 y 2022).
- Jugadores con más partidos:
Con 26: LIONEL MESSI (Argentina).
Con 25: Lothar Matthaeus (Alemania).
Con 24: Miroslav Klose (Alemania).
Con 23: Paolo Maldini (Italia).
Con 22: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Con 21: Diego Maradona (Argentina), Uwe Seeler (Alemania) y Wladyslaw Zmuda (Polonia)..
Con 20: Cafú (Brasil), Grzegorz Lato (Polonia), Philipp Lahm (Alemania), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Alemania). JAVIER MASCHERANO (Argentina) y Hugo Lloris (Francia).
Con información de Télam