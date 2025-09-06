Palmarés del Festival de Venecia 2025

Toni Servillo recibe el premio a Mejor Actor por "La Grazia" en el Festival de Venecia

La 82ª edición del Festival de Venecia concluyó el sábado.

A continuación, los principales galardonados:

LEÓN DE ORO:

"Father Mother Sister Brother", dirigida por Jim Jarmusch (producción estadounidense, irlandesa y francesa).

LEÓN DE PLATA GRAN PREMIO DEL JURADO:

"The Voice Of Hind Rajab" dirigida por Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez, Francia)

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Benny Safdie por "The Smashing Machine" (EEUU)

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Xin Zhilei por "The Sun Rises On Us All" (China)

MEJOR ACTOR:

Toni Servillo por "La Grazia" (Italia)

MEJOR GUIÓN:

Valerie Donzelli y Gilles Marchand por "A Pied D'Oeuvre" (Francia)

PREMIO ESPECIAL DEL JURADO:

"Bajo las nubes", dirigida por Gianfranco Rosi (Italia)

MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN:

Luna Wedler por "Silent Friend" (Alemania, Francia, Hungría)

Con información de Reuters