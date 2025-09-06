Palmarés del Festival de Venecia 2025

La 82ª edición del Festival de Venecia concluyó el sábado.
A continuación, los principales galardonados:
LEÓN DE ORO:
"Father Mother Sister Brother", dirigida por Jim Jarmusch (producción estadounidense, irlandesa y francesa).
LEÓN DE PLATA GRAN PREMIO DEL JURADO:
"The Voice Of Hind Rajab" dirigida por Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez, Francia)
MEJOR DIRECTOR:
Benny Safdie por "The Smashing Machine" (EEUU)
MEJOR ACTRIZ:
Xin Zhilei por "The Sun Rises On Us All" (China)
MEJOR ACTOR:
Toni Servillo por "La Grazia" (Italia)
MEJOR GUIÓN:
Valerie Donzelli y Gilles Marchand por "A Pied D'Oeuvre" (Francia)
PREMIO ESPECIAL DEL JURADO:
"Bajo las nubes", dirigida por Gianfranco Rosi (Italia)
MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN:
Luna Wedler por "Silent Friend" (Alemania, Francia, Hungría)
Con información de Reuters