Golden Globes 2020: la lista completa de nominados en la antesala de los Oscars

Con la lista completa de películas y series nominadas a los Golden Globes Awards se inaugura, oficialmente, la carrera hacia los premios más codiciados del cine, los Oscars. Este año, la celebración que premia lo mejor del cine y las series estará a cargo del comediante británico Ricky Gervais, que vuelve por quinta vez (y última según sus declaraciones) al rol de host. Conocido por incomodar a gran parte del status quo hollywoodense, Gervais arremete contra todos por igual y es considerado el mejor presentador de la ceremonia, según los niveles de rating.
Más allá de estos datos, la principal sorpresa la protagonizó el gigante Netflix, que compite en todas las ternas más importantes. Esto es un duro revés para los empresarios de la industria cinematográfica ya que, de llevarse varios galardones, la plataforma se transformaría en una competencia titánica ante el mercado. ¡Que comiencen las predicciones!
La lista completa de nominadas:
Mejor interpretación de actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
- Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Mejor interpretación de actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
- Joey King (The Act)
- Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
- Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
- Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Mejor interpretación de actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor interpretación de actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Patricia Arquette (The Act)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
- Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
Mejor interpretación de actor principal en serie de comedia o musical
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Ben Platt (The Politician)
- Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Mejor interpretación de actriz principal en serie de comedia o musical
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
- Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- The Politician (Netflix)
Mejor interpretación de actor principal en una serie dramática
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
- Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
Mejor interpretación de actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
- Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Mejor serie dramática
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
- Succession (HBO)
Mejor actor de reparto en película dramática
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor actriz de reparto en película dramática
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Annette Bening (The Report)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Mejor actor principal en película dramática
- Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Mejor actriz principal en película dramática
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Mejor película dramática
- The Irishman (Netflix)
- Marriage Story (Netflix)
- 1917 (Universal)
- Joker (Warner Bros.)
- The Two Popes (Netflix)
Mejor actor principal en película de comedia o musical
- Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
- Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
- Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Mejor actriz principal en película de comedia o musical
- Awkwafina (The Farewell)
- Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
- Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
- Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
- Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Mejor película de comedia o musical
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
- Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
- Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Rocketman (Paramount)
- Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Mejor guión de película
- Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
- Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won (Parasite)
- Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Mejor director de película
- Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor película animada
- Frozen II (Disney)
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
- Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
- Toy Story 4 (Disney)
- The Lion King (Disney)