Britney Spears reveló su amor por el actor Robert Downey Jr

La estrella pop de los '90 Britney Spears está aprovechando la cuarentena para publicar contenido diario en sus redes sociales. Stories, fotografías y videos cautivan a sus seguidores de Instagram y, ahora, ¡recomendaciones de cine! Britney reveló su amor por el actor Robert Downey Jr después de ver "Las aventuras del Dr Dolittle". “Hay que ver esta película. Robert es tan genuino que te enamoras de él… Los personajes y animales son divertidísimos”, detalló la artista.

“La película entera desprende un tono especial que me resulta difícil encontrar estos días. Si ves este film y, como yo, te enamoras de sus chaquetas y su ropa… no te pierdas, como me pasó a mí. Simplemente recuerda que es un hombre que puede hablar con los animales y es brillante”, siguió la cantante, reseñando la película protagonizada por el actor de Iron Man.

La noticia llegó hasta el mismísimo Robert Downey Jr, quien se sintió halagado por los elogios y publicó en Instagram una imagen de la película con una descripción dirigida a Britney: “Actividades de cuarentena: 1. Escuchar a Britney 2. Escuchar a Britney. Mirar #Dolittle en las plataformas de streaming este fin de semana con tus pequeños…”.

¿Quién hubiese pensado que la cuarentena reuniría a Britney Spears y a Robert Downey Jr en redes sociales? Pese a la crítica favorable de la estrella del pop, "Las aventuras del Dr Dolittle" recibió pésimas calificaciones de parte de la crítica de cine y fue un fracaso de taquilla.