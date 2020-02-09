Oscar 2020: Todos los nominados y categorías

La Academia de Hollywood premiará esta noche a los mejores filmes del año en la 92° entrega de los Premios Oscar y varias ternas presenta una fuerte competencia ¿Quienes pueden ganar una estatuilla? repasaló acá.

Joker tiene el mayor número de candidaturas, 11 en total, y 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y The Irishman, 10. La sorpresa: Bong Joon Ho con Parasite consiguió seis nominaciones, mejor película, director, guión, película extranjera, diseño de producción y montaje.

En la terna Mejor Actor, la sorpresa se la llevó el español Antonio Banderas, quien logró su primera nominación a los pelados dorados. ¿Se llevara el galardón? Difícilmente suceda ya que todas las miradas están puestas en la descomunal labor de Joaquin Phoenix, en Joker. Los acompañan en la reñida categoría Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

En cuanto a la Mejor Actriz del año, Scarlett Johansson logró una doble nominación: a mejor actriz de reparto por Jojo Rabbit y a mejor actriz principal por Marriage Story. Los movimientos feministas no bastaron este año, las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la terna a Mejor Directora.

La categoría Efectos Especiales contó con 3 nombres argentinos entre los nominados. Ellos son Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda, y fueron reconocidos por The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese.

Todas las nominadas:

MEJOR PELICULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR DIRECTOR

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

DCera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

MEJOR CORTO

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Dolor y Gloria

Parasite

MEJOR EDICION

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4

«(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman

«Im Standing With You», Breakthrough

«Into the Unknown», Frozen 2

«Stand Up», Harriet

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES