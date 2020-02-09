Oscar 2020: Todos los nominados y categorías

La Academia de Hollywood premiará esta noche a los mejores filmes del año en la 92° entrega de los Premios Oscar y varias ternas presenta una fuerte competencia ¿Quienes pueden ganar una estatuilla? repasaló acá.
Joker tiene el mayor número de candidaturas, 11 en total, y 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y The Irishman, 10. La sorpresa: Bong Joon Ho con Parasite consiguió seis nominaciones, mejor película, director, guión, película extranjera, diseño de producción y montaje.
En la terna Mejor Actor, la sorpresa se la llevó el español Antonio Banderas, quien logró su primera nominación a los pelados dorados. ¿Se llevara el galardón? Difícilmente suceda ya que todas las miradas están puestas en la descomunal labor de Joaquin Phoenix, en Joker. Los acompañan en la reñida categoría Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
En cuanto a la Mejor Actriz del año, Scarlett Johansson logró una doble nominación: a mejor actriz de reparto por Jojo Rabbit y a mejor actriz principal por Marriage Story. Los movimientos feministas no bastaron este año, las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la terna a Mejor Directora.
La categoría Efectos Especiales contó con 3 nombres argentinos entre los nominados. Ellos son Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda, y fueron reconocidos por The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese.
Todas las nominadas:
MEJOR PELICULA
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- The Irishman
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- DCera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
MEJOR CORTO
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
- A Sister
MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Dolor y Gloria
- Parasite
MEJOR EDICION
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL
- «I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
- «(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman
- «Im Standing With You», Breakthrough
- «Into the Unknown», Frozen 2
- «Stand Up», Harriet
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker