El mundo del espectáculo despide a Kirk Douglas y el mensaje de su hijo Michael fue el más emotivo

La Academia de Hollywood , los grandes estudios de cine, actores, actrices y directores expresaron a través de las redes sociales su conmoción por la muerte del mítico Kirk Douglas.

Sin lugar a dudas, el mensaje más emotivo fue el de Michael, su hijo y también un reconocido artista, quien se mostró profundamente afectado. " (...) Para mí y mis hermanos Joel y Peter, él era simplemente papá, para Catherine, un maravilloso suegro, para sus nietos y bisnieto, su amoroso abuelo, y para su esposa Anne, un esposo maravilloso. (...) Permítanme terminar con las palabras que le dije en su último cumpleaños y que siempre serán ciertas. Papá, te quiero mucho y estoy y estoy muy orgulloso de ser tu hijo", afirmó.

"Adiós a una leyenda de Hollywood", escribió la Academia en sus redes sociales oficiales, y acompañó el texto con una foto del actor en su rol de "Spartacus", película realizada en 1960.

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Los estudios Paraumont también recordó el legado del actor fallecido a los 103 y destacó su extensa trayectoria, con especial énfasis en la cinta en la que encarnó al histórico gladiador. "El ícono de la pantalla y la leyenda de Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, murió a los 103 años. El actor y productor tuvo 75 películas con su nombre, incluida la trascendental 'Spartacus', y numerosos premios. Lo recordamos hoy por su valiosa contribución al cine y la industria del cine", escribió la Paramount en su Twitter oficial.

In memory of #KirkDouglas, star of many Paramount films spanning the decades, including his first Academy Award nomination for Champion (1949), and his roles in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) and Last Train From Gun Hill (1959). pic.twitter.com/33TgT5wePt — Paramount Movies (@ParamountMovies) February 6, 2020

Otro de los que se pronunció fue el director Steven Spielberg, quien expresó al sitio especializado The Hollywood Reporter que le "honra haber sido una pequeña parte de sus últimos 45 años", según replica la agencia EFE. "Extrañaré sus notas escritas a mano, cartas y consejos paternos, y su sabiduría y coraje, que van más allá de un trabajo tan impresionante, son suficiente para inspirarme para el resto del mío", manifestó.

"¡Qué ícono tan increíble era él en esta industria!", exclamó la estrella de "Star Trek" William Shatner; en tanto que el director Rob Reiner destacó que Douglas está "para siempre en el panteón de Hollywood",

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020



Su nuera, Catherine Zeta-Jones posteó una fotografía juntos con un mensaje de amor y homenaje: "Para mi querido Kirk. Te amaré por el resto de mi vida. Ya te extraño. Que duermas bien...".

Hugh Jackman, conocido por ser Wolwerine en la saga X-Men, también manifestó su dolor en Instagram y publicó una foto de ambos, sonrientes. "Kirk Douglas fue uno de los mejores actores de todos los tiempos. Cuando estaba en la pantalla, no podías quitarle los ojos de encima. Era más grande que la vida. Hace unos años nos invitó a Deb y a mí a tomar el té. Fue una de las tardes más maravillosas que hemos pasado. Kirk compartió historias increíbles ... Era muy divertido, autocrítico, generoso y brutalmente honesto", comentó, en un largo posteo.