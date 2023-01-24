Nominados a los premios Oscar 2023

(.)

LOS ÁNGELES, 24 ene (Reuters) - A continuación, los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár”

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler - “Elvis”

Colin Farrell - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"

Paul Mescal - "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough - "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams - "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh - “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg - "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field - "Tár"

Ruben Östlund - "Triangle of Sadness"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry - "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch - "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau - "The Whale"

Kerry Condon - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"The Banshees of Inisherin", written by Martin McDonagh

"Everything Everywhere All at Once", written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"The Fabelmans", written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

"Tár", written by Todd Field

"Triangle of Sadness", written by Ruben Östlund

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"All Quiet on the Western Front", screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", written by Rian Johnson

"Living", written by Kazuo Ishiguro

"Top Gun: Maverick", screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

"Women Talking", screenplay by Sarah Polley

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Con información de Reuters