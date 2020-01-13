EN VIVO

Alberto en alza y Macri se hunde | #AltaData, todo lo que pasa en un toque

Oscars 2019: Todos los nominados y lo que no te podés perder sobre la fiesta más importante del cine

Arrancó la carrera hacia los Oscars y la Academia de Hollywood anunció todas las candidatas. Muchas predecibles y algunas sorpresas.

Hace 7 horas | 13.25

Este lunes 13 de enero se anunció la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscars, la fiesta más importante del cine. La gala será el próximo 9 de febrero, en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, y las estrellas se disputarán las ternas en la ansiada velada, que corona lo mejor de la industria del entretenimiento. 

La Academia de Hollywood confirmó que este año la gala de entrega no tendrá un único presentador. Esto ya ocurrió en la edición anterior y ayudó a agilizar el evento. Joker tiene el mayor número de candidaturas, 11 en total, y 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y The Irishman, 10. La sorpresa: Bong Joon Ho con Parasite consiguió seis nominaciones, mejor película, director, guión, película extranjera, diseño de producción y montaje.

En la terna Mejor Actor, la sorpresa se la llevó el español Antonio Banderas, quien logró su primera nominación a los pelados dorados. ¿Se llevara el galardón? Difícilmente suceda ya que todas las miradas están puestas en la descomunal labor de Joaquin Phoenix, en Joker. Los acompañan en la reñida categoría Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

En cuanto a la Mejor Actriz del año, Scarlett Johansson logró una doble nominación: a mejor actriz de reparto por Jojo Rabbit y a mejor actriz principal por Marriage Story. Los movimientos feministas no bastaron este año, las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la terna a Mejor Directora.

La categoría Efectos Especiales contó con 3 nombres argentinos entre los nominados. Ellos son Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda, y fueron reconocidos por The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese.

Los Oscars se transmitirán por TNT desde las 20.30, con la cobertura de la alfombra roja. El anuncio de los nominados estuvo a cargo de los actores John Cho e Issa Rae.

Todas las nominadas:

MEJOR PELICULA

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA

  • How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • DCera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

MEJOR CORTO

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbor’s Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Miserables
  • Dolor y Gloria
  • Parasite

MEJOR EDICION

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

  • «I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
  • «(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman
  • «Im Standing With You», Breakthrough
  • «Into the Unknown», Frozen 2
  • «Stand Up», Harriet

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Las más vistas

