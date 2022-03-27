DATOS-Las nominaciones clave para los Premios de la Academia de 2022

Los ganadores de la versión número 94 de los Premios de la Academia, entre los más altos honores de la industria del cine, serán anunciados el domingo por la noche en una gala en Los Ángeles.

La siguiente es una lista de las principales nominaciones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"No Mires arriba"

"Drive My Car"

"Duna"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"El poder del perro"

"Amor sin barreras"

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "El poder del perro"

Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith - "King Richard"

Denzel Washington - "La tragedia de Macbeth"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman - "La hija oscura"

Penélope Cruz - "Madres Paralelas"

Nicole Kidman - "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast"

Jane Campion - "El poder del perro"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg - "Amor sin barreras"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciaran Hinds - "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

Jesse Plemons - "El poder del perro"

J.K. Simmons - "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "El poder del perro"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley - "La hija oscura"

Ariana DeBose - "Amor sin barreras"

Judi Dench - "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst - "El poder del perro"

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"Belfast"

"No Mires arriba"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Duna"

"La hija oscura"

"El poder del perro"

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Escribiendo con Fuego"

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

"Drive My Car" - Japón

"Flee" - Dinamarca

"The Hand of God" - Italia

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" - Bután

"The Worst Person in the World" - Noruega

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

"No mires arriba"

"Duna"

"Encanto"

"Madres Paralelas"

"El poder del perro"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"No Time to Die" de "No Time to Die"

"Be Alive" de "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" de "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" de "Belfast"

"Somehow You Do" de "Four Good Days"

Con información de Reuters