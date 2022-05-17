PlayStation Plus: anuncian qué juegos estarán en el nuevo servicio de suscripción

PlayStation adelantó algunos títulos que estarán disponibles en las nuevas membresías de PS Plus y acá te contamos cuáles son.

PlayStation anunció en su blog de novedades algunos de los títulos que se sumarán al nuevo PS Plus, el renovado servicio de suscripción que debutará en el mercado dentro de muy poco tiempo. Entre los videojuegos se destacan algunos títulos como The Last of Us, Uncharted y Mortal Kombat 11, entre muchos otros. Acá te contamos cuáles son los juegos que PlayStation adelantó que estarán disponibles para sus suscriptores desde el lanzamiento.

Falta muy poco para que las nuevas membresías de PlayStation Plus debuten en territorio latinoamericano y desde la compañía de videojuegos ya develaron algunos de los videojuegos que se incluirán en el catálogo. Habrá tres tipos de suscripción: Essential, Extra y Deluxe. Los títulos que te contamos a continuación serán parte del catálogo de estas últimas dos clases de membresía. Cabe recordar que el nuevo PS Plus estará disponible desde el próximo 13 de junio en América Latina.

Catálogo de juegos de PS4 y PS5

Alienation (PS4)

Bloodborne (PS4)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

Days Gone (PS4)

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition (PS4)

Death Stranding y Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Destrucción AllStars (PS5)

Everybody’s Golf (PS4)

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

God of War (PS4)

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4)

Gravity Rush Remastered (PS4)

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)

Infamous First Light (PS4)

Infamous Second Son (PS4)

Knack (PS4)

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4)

LocoRoco Remastered (PS4)

LocoRoco 2 Remastered (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5)

Matterfall (PS4)

MediEvil (PS4)

Patapon Remastered (PS4)

Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)

Resogun (PS4)

Returnal (PS5)

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Tearaway Unfolded (PS4)

The Last Guardian (PS4)

The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)

The Last of Us: Left Behind (PS4)

Until Dawn (PS4)

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)

WipEout Omega Collection (PS4)

Ashen (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

Celeste (PS4)

Cities: Skylines (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)

Dead Cells (PS4)

Far Cry 3 Remaster (PS4)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4)

For Honor (PS4)

Hollow Knight (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5)

Outer Wilds (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Resident Evil (PS4)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)

The Crew 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (PS4)

Catálogo de juegos clásicos para PS Plus Deluxe

Juegos clásicos: PlayStation original y PSP

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Juegos clásicos remasterizados