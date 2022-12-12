Principales candidaturas a los Globos de Oro 2023

El lunes se anunciaron las candidaturas a los premios Globos de Oro de cine y televisión. Los ganadores se darán a conocer el 10 de enero en una ceremonia televisada por NBC, de Comcast Corp.

La cadena abandonó la retransmisión de los Globos el año pasado después de que una investigación de Los Angeles Times puso de manifiesto los fallos éticos y financieros de la organización y reveló que ninguno de los entonces 87 miembros era negro.

A continuación figura la lista de candidatos en las principales categorías

PELÍCULAS

MEJOR DRAMA

* "Avatar: The Way of Water"

* "Elvis"

* "The Fabelman"

* "Tar"

* "Top Gun Maverick"

MEJOR COMEDIA O MUSICAL

* "Babylon"

* "The Banshees of Inisherin"

* "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"

* "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

* "Triangle of Sadness"

MEJOR ACTOR, DRAMA

* Austin Butler por "Elvis"

* Brendan Fraser por "The Whale"

* Hugh Jackman por "The Son"

* Bill Nighy por "Vivir"

* Jeremy Pope por "The Inspection"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, DRAMA

* Cate Blanchett por "Tar"

* Olivia Colman por "Empire Of Light"

* Viola Davis por "The Woman King"

* Ana de Armas por "Blonde"

* Michelle Williams por "The Fabelmans"

MEJOR ACTOR, COMEDIA O MUSICAL

* Diego Calva por "Babylon"

* Daniel Craig por "Glass Onion por A Knives out Mystery"

* Adam Driver por "White Noise"

* Colin Farrell por "The Banshees of Inisherin"

* Ralph Fiennes por "The Menu"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, COMEDIA O MUSICAL

* Lesley Manville por "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

* Margot Robbie por "Babylon"

* Anya Taylor-Joy por "The Menu"

* Emma Thompson por "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

* Michelle Yeoh por "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

* Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

* Baz Luhrmann por "Elvis"

* Martin Mcdonagh por "The Banshees of Inisherin"

* Steven Spielberg por "The Fabelmans"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

* "Inu-Oh"

* "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

* "Puss in Boots por The Last Wish"

* "Turning Red"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

* "Sin novedad en el frente"

* "Argentina, 1985"

* "Close"

* "Decision to Leave"

* "RRR"

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TV

* "Better Call Saul"

* "The Crown"

* "House of the Dragon"

* "Ozark"

* "Severance"

MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA/MUSICAL DE TV

* "Abbott Elementary"

* "The Bear"

* "Hacks"

* "Only Murders in the Building"

* "Wednesday"

MEJOR ACTOR, DRAMA DE TV

* Jeff Bridges por "The Old Man"

* Kevin Costner por "Yellowstone"

* Diego Luna por "Andor"

* Bob Odenkirk por "Better Call Saul"

* Adam Scott por "Severance"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, DRAMA DE TV

* Emma D'Arcy por "House of the Dragon"

* Laura Linney por "Ozark"

* Imelda Staunton por "The Crown"

* Hilary Swank por "Alaska Daily"

* Zendaya por "Euphoria"

MEJOR ACTOR, COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

* Donald Glover por "Atlanta"

* Bill Hader por "Barry"

* Steve Martin por "Only Murders in the Building"

* Martin Short por "Only Murders in the Building"

* Jeremy Allen White por "The Bear"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TELEVISIÓN

* Quinta Brunson por "Abbott Elementary"

* Kaley Cuoco por "The Flight Attendant"

* Selena Gomez por "Only Murders in the Building"

* Jenna Ortega por "Wednesday"

* Jean Smart, "Hacks"

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA DE TELEVISIÓN, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

* "Black Bird"

* "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

* "The Dropout"

* "Pam & Tommy"

* "The White Lotus"

