Meet Madden.Madden is an Owasso seven year old who was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. To date, he has undergone a total of six surgeries, and has many more to go.Madden is usually spunky, outgoing, friendly, kind, and fun! Unfortunately, he had a bully on the school bus this year that started affecting how he felt about himself.When his parents found out, they worked to help change his perception on bullies.Now that he’s back to his normal spunky self, he’s eager for everyone to know that he’s special. He wants to remind the world that being a “poophead” to someone really isn’t cool, as he shows you in his video…….Then, if you feel like it, share his message with others.