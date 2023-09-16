EN VIVO
UEFA Champions League: Milan vs Newcastle United Grupo F - Fecha 1

16 de septiembre, 2023 | 00.58


Próximos partidos de Milan en UEFA Champions League - 2023-2024
  • Grupo F - Fecha 2: vs Borussia Dortmund: 4 de octubre - 16:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 3: vs PSG: 25 de octubre - 16:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 4: vs PSG: 7 de noviembre - 17:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 5: vs Borussia Dortmund: 28 de noviembre - 17:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 6: vs Newcastle United: 13 de diciembre - 17:00 (hora Argentina)
Próximos partidos de Newcastle United en UEFA Champions League - 2023-2024
  • Grupo F - Fecha 2: vs PSG: 4 de octubre - 16:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 3: vs Borussia Dortmund: 25 de octubre - 16:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 4: vs Borussia Dortmund: 7 de noviembre - 14:45 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 5: vs PSG: 28 de noviembre - 17:00 (hora Argentina)
  • Grupo F - Fecha 6: vs Milan: 13 de diciembre - 17:00 (hora Argentina)
Horario Milan y Newcastle United, según país
  • Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 13:45 horas
  • Colombia y Perú: 11:45 horas
  • El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 10:45 horas
  • Venezuela: 12:45 horas

