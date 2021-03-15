X
Premios Oscar

Premios Oscar 2021: las nominaciones, los nominados y la fecha de ceremonia

Todo lo que hay que saber sobre los Premios Oscar 2021. Todas las categorías de nominaciones, los nominados y cuándo es la ceremonia en la que se conocerán a los ganadores.

15 de marzo, 2021 | 10.57

Este lunes 15 de marzo, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los candidatos a los Premios Oscar 2021 en forma oficial. Por su parte, los ganadores recién se develarán en la ceremonia del 25 de abril.

Debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, la gala más trascendental del cine mundial debió modificar su fecha de realización y es por este motivo que hay que esperar varias semanas. Conducida por Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra, la transmisión para saber quiénes son los nominados arrojaron a los candidatos a las 23 categorías.

Estos son todos los candidatos de acuerdo a las categorías de los Premios Oscar 2021. Quiénes integran cada nómina, cuáles son los posibles ganadores y cómo se llaman cada una de las categorías.

Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2021

Mejor película

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

 

Mejor actriz protagónica

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

 

Mejor actor protagónico

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

 

Mejor actor de reparto

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

 

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

 

Mejor fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Mejor película internacional

“Another Round” (Dinamarca)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Rumania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)

“¿Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia)

 

Película de animación

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

 

Diseño de vestuario

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

 

Mejor documental

Collective

Crip Camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time

Mejor cortometraje documental

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

 

Maquillaje y peinado

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

 

Mejor canción original

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Diseño de producción

The Father

Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Mank

News of the world

Tenet

 

Mejor edición

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Mejor guión original

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sonido del metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

 

Mejor guión adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)

“The Father” (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller)

“Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao)

“One Night in Miami” (Kemp Powers)

“The White Tiger” (Ramin Bahrani)

 

Mejores efectos especiales

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

 

Mejor película corta de animación

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes People”

 

Mejor película corta de acción real

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

 

Mejor banda sonora

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

