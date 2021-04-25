X
Oscars 2021

Oscars 2021: todos los ganadores de la premiación más esperada

La lista de todos los ganadores a los Oscars 2021 a medida que se vayan anunciando. 

25 de abril, 2021 | 21.11

La noche más esperada del cine finalmente llegó y los Oscars 2021 tendrán su 93ª edición. Luego de un retraso por la pandemia del coronavirus, finalmente sabremos quiénes se llevarán la estatuilla más famosa del mundo.

Seguí el minuto a minuto de nuestra cobertura con la actualización de los ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2021 en tiempo real. 

Los ganadores a los Premios Oscars 2021

Maquillaje y peinado

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Mejor actor de reparto

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya ganó el Oscar a Mejor actor de reparto por su trabajo en Judas y el Mesías Negro

Mejor película internacional

“Another Round” (Dinamarca)
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)
“Collective” (Rumania)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)
“¿Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia)

Mejor guión adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)
“The Father” (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller)
“Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao)
“One Night in Miami” (Kemp Powers)
“The White Tiger” (Ramin Bahrani)

Mejor guión original

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sonido del metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Mejor película

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actriz protagónica

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actor protagónico

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Mejor fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Película de animación

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Diseño de vestuario

“Emma”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”

Mejor documental

Collective
Crip Camp
The mole agent
My octopus teacher
Time

Mejor cortometraje documental

Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A love song for Latasha

Mejor canción original

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Diseño de producción

The Father
Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Mank
News of the world
Tenet

Mejor edición

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejores efectos especiales

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Mejor película corta de animación

“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes People”

Mejor película corta de acción real

“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”

Mejor banda sonora

“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”

