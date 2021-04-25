Oscars 2021: todos los ganadores de la premiación más esperada

La noche más esperada del cine finalmente llegó y los Oscars 2021 tendrán su 93ª edición. Luego de un retraso por la pandemia del coronavirus, finalmente sabremos quiénes se llevarán la estatuilla más famosa del mundo.
Seguí el minuto a minuto de nuestra cobertura con la actualización de los ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2021 en tiempo real.
Los ganadores a los Premios Oscars 2021
Maquillaje y peinado
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Mejor actor de reparto
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Mejor película internacional
“Another Round” (Dinamarca)
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)
“Collective” (Rumania)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)
“¿Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia)
Mejor guión adaptado
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)
“The Father” (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller)
“Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao)
“One Night in Miami” (Kemp Powers)
“The White Tiger” (Ramin Bahrani)
Mejor guión original
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sonido del metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Mejor película
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz protagónica
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor protagónico
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Mejor fotografía
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Película de animación
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Diseño de vestuario
“Emma”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”
Mejor documental
Collective
Crip Camp
The mole agent
My octopus teacher
Time
Mejor cortometraje documental
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not split
Hunger Ward
A love song for Latasha
Mejor canción original
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Diseño de producción
The Father
Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Mank
News of the world
Tenet
Mejor edición
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejores efectos especiales
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Mejor película corta de animación
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes People”
Mejor película corta de acción real
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”
Mejor banda sonora
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”