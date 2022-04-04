Netflix: las series y películas que se despiden en abril de 2022

Netflix cuenta con un catálogo sumamente amplio y colmado de títulos para que sus usuarios los puedan disfrutar. De todas formas, la empresa estadounidense de streaming no suele informar cuáles son las series y películas que elimina cada vez. De cara al mes de abril de 2022, las autoridades decidieron retirar decenas de producciones.
Por ejemplo, y según adelantó el youtuber El Pana del Cine, hay varias películas de gran reconocimiento que no se podrán ver más en dicha plataforma. Se trata de "El Sorprendente Hombre Araña 2", "Kung Fu Panda 2", "Madagascar 3: Los más buscados de Europa", "Scary Movie 3", "La Lista de Schindler", "Shrek", "Shrek 2", "Los Extraños" y "Twister", entre otras.
Lo llamativo, aunque también puede tener que ver con una decisión del departamento de marketing, es que Netflix tan sólo notifica los estrenos o producciones que se suman al catálogo y que apenas advierte a los usuarios que un título no estará más disponible ingresando en la app. La particularidad es que ninguna de las producciones que las autoridades decidieron eliminar del catálogo son una producción propia. Pero, ¿a qué se debe la decisión?
Por qué Netflix elimina series y películas del catálogo:
En los últimos años, Netflix tomó la decisión de valorar mucho más su marca: comenzó a realizar producciones propias de series y películas, y de dejar de adquirir los derechos de otros contenidos que no le pertenecen. En definitiva, y al sacar cuentas, consideran que tiene un costo menor el hecho de producir contenido 100% nuevo u original, y un resultado económico mucho mayor.
Las películas que se van de Netflix en abril de 2022
1 de abril
Addams Family Values
Alleycats
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Girl: Grace Stirs Up
Annie (1982)
Arrival
Atonement
Baaria
Battle: Los Angeles
Bee Movie
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Beneath
The Borrowers
The Bounty Hunter
The Boy
The Bronze
Carlito’s Way
Clueless
Curve
Daddy’s Little Girls
Death Becomes Her
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax
Effie Gray
Elaan
Elsewhere
Empire State
Fighting
The Final Girls
Five Nights in Maine
Flight
The Flintstones
Flushed Away
The Green Mile
The Haunting (1999)
The Hitcher (2007)
Hope Springs
Hot Fuzz
Inside I’m Dancing
The Invention of Lying
Jagat
Jane Eyre (2011)
Katt Williams: American Hustle
Keith Lemon: The Film
Kicko & Super Speedo
Kidulthood
Kiss & Cry
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Land Before Time 2: Thee Great Valley Adventure
Liar Liar
Life 2.0
Loaded
Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted
Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield
Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Calcos
Metro
Mighty Raju Rio Calling
Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie
No Strings Attached
Outcast
People Places Things
Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us
The Quick and the Dead
RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
Red Heat
Rise of the Guardians
Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot
Salaakhen
Scary Movie 3
Schindler’s List
Shaun of the Dead
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek the Musical
Sixty Six
Sleepers
Step Brothers
Storks
The Strangers
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Sweetest Thing
The Terminal
This Is the End
Thunderbirds
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Twister
Unbroken
White House Down
Wild Bill
Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure
Yanik Koza
2 de abril
We Love Moses
3 de abril
Tango
5 de abril
Dark Light
7 de abril
The Rest Of Us
8 de abril
The Lighthouse
9 de abril
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
House of the Witch
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
11 de abril
Shazam!
12 de abril
Macho
Pineapple Express
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
13 de abril
I Am Vengeance: Retaliation
14 de abril
Rust Creek
We Are Family
15 de abril
Asoka
Babylon (1980)
Before the Summer
Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys
Bibi and Tina
Bibi and TTine 2
Bittersweet
Bollywood Calling
Boushkash
Congratulations
The Dealer
Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena
Fasel W Na’oud
Four Minutes
From A to B
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
The International Player
Jhankaar Beats
Lembi 8 Giga
Mumbai Matinee
One 2 Ka 4
The Promise
Rainbow Jelly
Shabd
She Made Me a Criminal
Shortcut Safari
The Wedding Day
16 de abril
Crawl
Last Christmas
Luce
Time Trap
17 de abril
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
18 de abril
Light in the Dark
Official Secrets
19 de abril
A Plastic Ocean
KO One
My Dear Boy
20 de abril
The Death of Stalin
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
21 de abril
The First Wives Club
22 de abril
Jackie
The Set Up
25 de abril
Head Full of Honey
26 de abril
Clean with Passion for Now
27 de abril
5Gang
The Lift Boy
Mar de Plastico
28 de abril
Jumping Girl
President
What in the World Happened?
Las series que se van de Netflix en abril de 2022
1 de abril
Clarence
Fangbone
One-Punch Man
Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokemon: Indigo League
Steven Universe
2 de abril
Aliens
Carlo & Malik
5 de abril
The Investigator: A British Crime Story
18 de abril
The Chalet
Netflix canceló una exitosa serie aclamada por la crítica
Netflix apostó por el género de terror con Archivo 81, serie creada por Rebecca Sonnenshine y lanzada en enero de 2022. Pese a las cifras positivas de visualizaciones que anotaba la ficción, la plataforma de streaming decidió cancelarla. Por lo tanto, los fans desataron su furia y ya no podrán descubrir el final de la trama.
Deadline confirmó que Archivo 81 no tendrá una segunda temporada, pese a haberse colado en el top 10 de los más vistos e incluso haber ostentado brevemente el primer puesto en Estados Unidos. Netflix se centró últimamente en comparar los datos de visualización con el coste de la producción, y todo apunta a que Archivo 81 no alcanzó el umbral que la empresa de streaming había establecido para la serie en función de su presupuesto.