La 78ª Entrega Anual de los Globos de Oro, que se realizará el próximo 28 de febrero, será transmitida en simultáneo por Tina Fey y Amy Poehler desde Nueva York y California respectivamente, para adaptarse a la realidad que impone la pandemia de coronavirus.
Fey transmitirá en vivo desde The Rainbow Room (en la parte superior del Rockefeller Center) en New York, mientras que Poehler será la anfitriona desde el lugar habitual de los Globos, dentro del Beverly Hilton Hotel en Beverly Hills, California, detalló el portal especializado Variety. Esta es la primera vez que los Globos de Oro se transmiten desde múltiples lugares en sus 78 años de historia.
Cine
Mejor Película, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomandland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película, Musical/Comedia
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor Director
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Actriz en Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor Actor en Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor Actriz en Musical/Comedia
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love
Mejor Actor en Musical/Comedia
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Mejor Guion
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor Película Animada
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero
Another Round
La Llarona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Mejor Canción Original
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Mejor Banda de Sonido
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
Televisión
Mejor Serie Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor Series Musical/Comedia
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Mejor Mini Serie/Película para TV
Normal People
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Mejor Actriz en Serie Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mejor Actor de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor Actriz en Comedia/Musical
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor Actor en Musical/Comedia
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor Actor de Reparto
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Mejor Actriz en Mini Serie/Película para TV
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor Actor en Mini Serie/Película para TV
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True