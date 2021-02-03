La 78ª Entrega Anual de los Globos de Oro, que se realizará el próximo 28 de febrero.

La 78ª Entrega Anual de los Globos de Oro, que se realizará el próximo 28 de febrero, será transmitida en simultáneo por Tina Fey y Amy Poehler desde Nueva York y California respectivamente, para adaptarse a la realidad que impone la pandemia de coronavirus.

Fey transmitirá en vivo desde The Rainbow Room (en la parte superior del Rockefeller Center) en New York, mientras que Poehler será la anfitriona desde el lugar habitual de los Globos, dentro del Beverly Hilton Hotel en Beverly Hills, California, detalló el portal especializado Variety. Esta es la primera vez que los Globos de Oro se transmiten desde múltiples lugares en sus 78 años de historia.

Cine

Mejor Película, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomandland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película, Musical/Comedia

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Actriz en Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor en Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor Actriz en Musical/Comedia

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love

Mejor Actor en Musical/Comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Mejor Guion

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Película Animada

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

Another Round

La Llarona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Mejor Canción Original

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Mejor Banda de Sonido

Mank

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

Televisión

Mejor Serie Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Mejor Series Musical/Comedia

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Mejor Mini Serie/Película para TV

Normal People

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Mejor Actriz en Serie Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Mejor Actor de Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor Actriz en Comedia/Musical

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor Actor en Musical/Comedia

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor Actor de Reparto

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Mejor Actriz en Mini Serie/Película para TV

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Actor en Mini Serie/Película para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True