Principales candidatos a los premios Grammy 2025

El viernes se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios Grammy de la industria musical. A continuación figura la lista de candidatos en algunas categorías.
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"Now And Then" - Los Beatles
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"360" - Charli xcx
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift con Post Malone
DISCO DEL AÑO
New Blue Sun - André 3000
COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé
Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT - Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift
COMPOSICIÓN DEL AÑO
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
"Die With A Smile" - Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift con Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, compositores (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, compositor (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, compositores (Beyoncé)
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish eternal sunshine - Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE RAP
"Enough (Miami)" - Cardi B
"When The Sun Shines Again" - Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
"NISSAN ALTIMA" - Doechii
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Like That" - Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar
"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, compositores (The Black Keys)
"Broken Man" - Annie Clark, compositora (St. Vincent)
"Dark Matter" - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, compositores (Pearl Jam)
"Dilemma" - Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, compositores (Green Day)
"Gift Horse" - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, compositores (IDLES)
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Torbellino - Lainey Wilson
Con información de Reuters