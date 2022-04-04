Netflix: las series y películas que se despiden en abril de 2022

Se filtraron cuáles son las series y películas que Netflix retira y elimina de su catálogo de streaming en abril de 2022. La lista completa con todos los títulos que ya no se podrán ver más.

Netflix cuenta con un catálogo sumamente amplio y colmado de títulos para que sus usuarios los puedan disfrutar. De todas formas, la empresa estadounidense de streaming no suele informar cuáles son las series y películas que elimina cada vez. De cara al mes de abril de 2022, las autoridades decidieron retirar decenas de producciones.

Por ejemplo, y según adelantó el youtuber El Pana del Cine, hay varias películas de gran reconocimiento que no se podrán ver más en dicha plataforma. Se trata de "El Sorprendente Hombre Araña 2", "Kung Fu Panda 2", "Madagascar 3: Los más buscados de Europa", "Scary Movie 3", "La Lista de Schindler", "Shrek", "Shrek 2", "Los Extraños" y "Twister", entre otras.

Lo llamativo, aunque también puede tener que ver con una decisión del departamento de marketing, es que Netflix tan sólo notifica los estrenos o producciones que se suman al catálogo y que apenas advierte a los usuarios que un título no estará más disponible ingresando en la app. La particularidad es que ninguna de las producciones que las autoridades decidieron eliminar del catálogo son una producción propia. Pero, ¿a qué se debe la decisión?

Netflix cuenta con más de 221 millones de usuarios en el mundo.

Por qué Netflix elimina series y películas del catálogo:

En los últimos años, Netflix tomó la decisión de valorar mucho más su marca: comenzó a realizar producciones propias de series y películas, y de dejar de adquirir los derechos de otros contenidos que no le pertenecen. En definitiva, y al sacar cuentas, consideran que tiene un costo menor el hecho de producir contenido 100% nuevo u original, y un resultado económico mucho mayor.

Las películas que se van de Netflix en abril de 2022

1 de abril

Addams Family Values

Alleycats

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up

Annie (1982)

Arrival

Atonement

Baaria

Battle: Los Angeles

Bee Movie

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Beneath

The Borrowers

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy

The Bronze

Carlito’s Way

Clueless

Curve

Daddy’s Little Girls

Death Becomes Her

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

Effie Gray

Elaan

Elsewhere

Empire State

Fighting

The Final Girls

Five Nights in Maine

Flight

The Flintstones

Flushed Away

The Green Mile

The Haunting (1999)

The Hitcher (2007)

Hope Springs

Hot Fuzz

Inside I’m Dancing

The Invention of Lying

Jagat

Jane Eyre (2011)

Katt Williams: American Hustle

Keith Lemon: The Film

Kicko & Super Speedo

Kidulthood

Kiss & Cry

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Land Before Time 2: Thee Great Valley Adventure

Liar Liar

Life 2.0

Loaded

Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Calcos

Metro

Mighty Raju Rio Calling

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie

No Strings Attached

Outcast

People Places Things

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us

The Quick and the Dead

RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

Red Heat

Rise of the Guardians

Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot

Salaakhen

Scary Movie 3

Schindler’s List

Shaun of the Dead

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Musical

Sixty Six

Sleepers

Step Brothers

Storks

The Strangers

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Sweetest Thing

The Terminal

This Is the End

Thunderbirds

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Twister

Unbroken

White House Down

Wild Bill

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

Yanik Koza

2 de abril

We Love Moses

3 de abril

Tango

5 de abril

Dark Light

7 de abril

The Rest Of Us

8 de abril

The Lighthouse

9 de abril

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

House of the Witch

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

11 de abril

Shazam!

12 de abril

Macho

Pineapple Express

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

13 de abril

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

14 de abril

Rust Creek

We Are Family

15 de abril

Asoka

Babylon (1980)

Before the Summer

Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys

Bibi and Tina

Bibi and TTine 2

Bittersweet

Bollywood Calling

Boushkash

Congratulations

The Dealer

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Fasel W Na’oud

Four Minutes

From A to B

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

The International Player

Jhankaar Beats

Lembi 8 Giga

Mumbai Matinee

One 2 Ka 4

The Promise

Rainbow Jelly

Shabd

She Made Me a Criminal

Shortcut Safari

The Wedding Day

16 de abril

Crawl

Last Christmas

Luce

Time Trap

17 de abril

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

18 de abril

Light in the Dark

Official Secrets

19 de abril

A Plastic Ocean

KO One

My Dear Boy

20 de abril

The Death of Stalin

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

21 de abril

The First Wives Club

22 de abril

Jackie

The Set Up

25 de abril

Head Full of Honey

26 de abril

Clean with Passion for Now

27 de abril

5Gang

The Lift Boy

Mar de Plastico

28 de abril

Jumping Girl

President

What in the World Happened?

Las series que se van de Netflix en abril de 2022

1 de abril

Clarence

Fangbone

One-Punch Man

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokemon: Indigo League

Steven Universe

2 de abril

Aliens

Carlo & Malik

5 de abril

The Investigator: A British Crime Story

18 de abril

The Chalet

Netflix canceló una exitosa serie aclamada por la crítica

Netflix apostó por el género de terror con Archivo 81, serie creada por Rebecca Sonnenshine y lanzada en enero de 2022. Pese a las cifras positivas de visualizaciones que anotaba la ficción, la plataforma de streaming decidió cancelarla. Por lo tanto, los fans desataron su furia y ya no podrán descubrir el final de la trama.

Deadline confirmó que Archivo 81 no tendrá una segunda temporada, pese a haberse colado en el top 10 de los más vistos e incluso haber ostentado brevemente el primer puesto en Estados Unidos. Netflix se centró últimamente en comparar los datos de visualización con el coste de la producción, y todo apunta a que Archivo 81 no alcanzó el umbral que la empresa de streaming había establecido para la serie en función de su presupuesto.