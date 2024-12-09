Lista completa de candidatos a los Globos de Oro 2025

Foto de archivo del actor Adrien Brody en la premier de "The Brutalist" en el Vista Theatre en Los Angeles, California

El lunes se anunciaron las candidaturas a los premios Globo de Oro de cine y televisión, cuyos ganadores se conocerán en una ceremonia el 5 de enero.

CINE

MEJOR DRAMA

"The Brutalist"

"La perfecta desconocida"

"Cónclave"

"Dune: Segunda Parte"

"Nickel Boys"

"5 de septiembre"

MEJOR COMEDIA O MUSICAL

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Pérez"

"A Real Pain"

"La Sustancia"

"Wicked"

MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO, DRAMA

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "La perfecta desconocida"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Cónclave"

Sebastian Stan, "El aprendiz"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton, "La habitación de al lado"

Fernanda Torres, "Ainda Estou Aqui"

Kate Winslet, "Lee"

MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO, COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"

Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"

Glen Powell, "Hit Man"

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "La sustancia"

Zendaya, "Challengers"

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO MASCULINO

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "Un verdadero dolor"

Edward Norton, "La perfecta desconocida"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Pérez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Margaret Qualley, "La sustancia"

Isabella Rossellini, "Cónclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Edward Berger, "Cónclave"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "La sustancia"

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

"Flow"

"Intensamente 2"

"Memoires of a Snail"

"Moana 2"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"Robot salvaje"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Pigen med nålen"

"Ainda Estou Aqui"

"La semilla del higo sagrado"

"Vermiglio"

MEJOR GUIÓN

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist"

Jesse Eisenberg, "Un verdadero dolor"

Coralie Fargeat, "La sustancia"

Peter Straughan, "Cónclave"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Volker Bertelmann, "Cónclave"

Daniel Blumberg, "The Brutalist"

Kris Bowers, "Robot salvaje"

Clément Ducol, Camille, "Emilia Pérez"

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, "Challengers"

Hans Zimmer, "Dune: Segunda Parte"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Beautiful That Way", "The Last Showgirl"

"Compress/Repress", "Challengers"

"El Mal", "Emilia Pérez"

"Forbidden Road", "Better Man"

"Kiss The Sky", "Robot Salvaje"

"Mi Camino", "Emilia Pérez"

LOGROS CINEMATOGRÁFICOS Y DE TAQUILLA

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"Deadpool y Lobezno"

"Gladiador II"

"Intensamente 2"

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"Robot Salvaje"

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Chacal"

"La diplomática"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Caballos lentos"

"El juego del calamar"

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in The Building"

MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO, DRAMA

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Gary Oldman, "Caballos lentos"

Eddie Redmayne, "Chacal"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

Kathy Bates, "Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, "La casa del dragón"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Keira Knightley, "Palomas negras"

Keri Russell, "La diplomática"

Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO MASCULINO

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Javier Bardem, "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jack Lowden, "Caballos lentos"

Diego Luna, "La máquina"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Jessica Gunning, "Bebé reno"

Allison Janney, "La diplomática"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO, COMEDIA/MUSICAL

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in The Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in The Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in The Building"

Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

"Baby Reindeer"

"Disclaimer"

"Monsters: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"

"El Pingüino"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN MASCULINA, SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Colin Farrell, "El Pingüino"

Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"

Cooper Koch, "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez".

Ewan McGregor, "Un caballero en Moscú"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN FEMENINA, SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Cristin Milioti, "El Pingüino"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Kate Winslet, "El régimen"

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE COMEDIA EN TELEVISIÓN

Jamie Foxx, "What Had Happened Was"

Nikki Glaser, "Someday You’ll Die"

Seth Meyers, "Dad Man Walking"

Adam Sandler, "Love You"

Ali Wong, "Single Lady"

Ramy Youssef, "More Feelings"

Con información de Reuters