Principales candidaturas a los Premios Emmy 2023

El miércoles se anunciaron las candidaturas a los premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión.

A continuación, la lista de nominados en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia televisada en Los Ángeles el 18 de septiembre.

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"La casa del dragón"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Jury Duty"

"The Bear"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

MEJOR MINISERIE

"Beef"

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer-Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer"

"Daisy Jones & The Six"

"Fleishman is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahhan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary

Natashaa Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jennaa Ortega, "Wednesday

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kierann Culkin, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Jefff Bridges, "The Old Man"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sharonn Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Kerii Russell, "The Diplomat"

MEJOR ACTOR, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA

Taronn Egerton, "Black Bird"

Evann Peters, "Dahmer-Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: La historia de Al Yankovic"

Michael Shannon, "George y Tammy"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Kumaill Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA

Lizzyy Caplan, "Fleishman is in Troubles"

Dominiquee Fishback, "Swarm"

Rileyy Keough, "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Jessica Chastain, "George y Tammy"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Kathrynn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Con información de Reuters